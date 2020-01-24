|
Passed 1/19/2020. Survived by Wife Alyce. Children Robert (Lori) Fey, Cheryl Albin 5 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren 3 great great grandchildren,and preceded in death by his parents, son in law George and his daughter Linda "sue sue" Fey. 40 plus years at Caterpillar in Montgomery as an electrician. After battling Parkinson's for more than a decade, he now belongs to the ages. According to his wishes he was cremated and no service
