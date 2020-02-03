|
|
Robert Glenn McDonald, 84, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center. Bob was born January 2, 1936, son of Thomas and Mary (Morrison) McDonald. He proudly served in The United States Army during the Berlin Conflict from 1958 to 1964. Bob worked as an accountant for several firms for over 30 years. While in High School, Bob obtained his pilot's license. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, one son, Kevin (Jeanne), one granddaughter, Emily (Andrew Clement, Fiance'). Many grand nieces, grand nephews and other relatives. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Thomas Jr., Laverne (the late Dolores), Charles (the late Shirley) and one sister, Mary (the late Bernard) Blasing. Family will be receiving guest Wednesday February 5, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Burial will take place at Ausable Grove Cemetery in Yorkville. For directions and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 3, 2020