Robert H. Krueger, 75, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. He was born September 30, 1944 in Aurora, IL.
He is survived by several cousins including Joan (Thomas) Cox of North Aurora, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Agnes (Schmit) and Alfred Krueger.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:00am until the funeral service begins at 10:00am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2019