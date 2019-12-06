Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Krueger


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Krueger Obituary
Robert H. Krueger, 75, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. He was born September 30, 1944 in Aurora, IL.

He is survived by several cousins including Joan (Thomas) Cox of North Aurora, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Agnes (Schmit) and Alfred Krueger.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:00am until the funeral service begins at 10:00am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now