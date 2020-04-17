|
Robert Harvey "Bob" Thanepohn, age 94, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Hillside Rehab & Care Center, Yorkville, IL. Bob was born January 3, 1926 in Bristol, IL. He was the son of Harvey and Elsie (Leifheit) Thanepohn. He touched the lives of many people. He moved from the Bristol area at the age of 7 with his parents to the farm on Hopkins Road, Yorkville, IL. Bob grew up there and went to Cross Lutheran Church & School. Later, after high school, he farmed with his Dad, until he married Kathleen Cornils. They spent the next 51 years together on the same farm until her passing on May 27, 1999.
Bob has been a lifelong member of Cross Ev. Lutheran Church & School. He had been an elder and a leader in the Stephen Ministry. He and Kathleen had taught Stephen Ministry Classes for about 10 years. Bob was also a member of Cedardell Golf Club, Plano, IL, which he enjoyed very much.
Bob was united in marriage on August 13, 2000 to Marilyn Lueken. He then moved from the farm to their home in Plano, IL. where they spent 19 years until his move to Hillside Care Center. Bob and Marilyn enjoyed time with friends playing Bocce Ball and card games, especially bridge. They were blessed to be able to winter in Arizona. Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn Lueken-Thanepohn.
Bob is survived by his children Ron (Sally) Thanepohn, Karen (Michael) Hardecopf, and Jack (Nan) Thanepohn; Grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Thanepohn, JoAnna Thanepohn, Brett (Heather) Hardecopf, Jon (Melissa) Hardecopf, Todd (Nikki) Hardecopf, Andrew (Sarah) Hardecopf, Scott (Kaleena) Uber, Kristi (Brenton) Melton, Justine (Justin) Gannon, Brooke (Nate) Wielenga, Lane (Allisa) Thanepohn; and Great-Grandchildren Brandon & Brier Thanepohn, Jade, Cora, Tayton, Kendon, Nolan, Maddox, Easton, Harvey & Hunter Hardecopf, Jaycee & Penelope Uber, Owen, Lucy, Titus, Annie, Ruth & Ida Melton, and Alex & Ashlyn Gannon; and his sister Evelyn (Bud) Strothman. Preceded in death was Bob's Grandson David Thanepohn in 1984 and his parents.
Bob loved Marilyn's family and enjoyed their company. They include her children, the late Ted (Sharon) Lueken, Becky Lueken, Tim (Kathy) Lueken and Tom Lueken as well as grandchildren, Scott and Craig Lueken, Jennie Logan, Jeremy Timmerman, Doug, Dennis and Jacque Lueken, Samantha Fafnis and great grandchildren Aiden Lueken, Lauren and the late Brody Logan, Anna and Sara Timmerman and Jillian Lueken.
Visitation and burial will be private. A Celebration Worship Service will be held at a later date at Cross Lutheran Church & School. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Cross Lutheran Building Fund, Cancer Research or your choice.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 17, 2020