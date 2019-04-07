|
|
Robert H. Walter, 79, of Montgomery, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born April 2, 1940 in Hardington, NE the son of the late Edward and Katherine Walter. Visitation will take place from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 1919 at the funeral home followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. A completed obituary will appear in Monday's edition. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019