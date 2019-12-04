Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Robert I. Mathewson


1931 - 2019
Robert I. "Bob" Mathewson, age 88, of Oswego, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born May 6, 1931 in Oak Park, IL, the son of the late Ira J. and Thelma nee Calderwood Mathewson.

Bob proudly served his country in the US Army, serving from 1954 to 1956 as an engineer in Korea. Following his service, Bob worked as a materials engineering supervisor for Caterpillar in Montgomery, IL. Bob was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the Cedardell Golf Club in Plano, IL for many years. His favorite past times besides golf were playing tennis, playing guitar, ballroom dancing and enjoying his wonderful friends of the Saturday Morning Coffee Group.

He is survived by his sons Christopher (Lesa) Mathewson, Eric (Denise) Mathewson, grandchildren Ryan (Mary) Mathewson, Brock Mathewson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Olive Mathewson who passed on October 24th of this year. They had been married for 63 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12:00 noon until a funeral service at 2:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Oswego Township Cemetery. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019
