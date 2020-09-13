I shed some tears today, my IDOC MENTOR...promoting me, always preparing me for the next promotion to come, and for the great challenges that would come with it, my BIGGEST SUPPORTER always pushing me into roles that at the time little to no females would be in. I will never forget just having been promoted into a white shirt and day one in classic Bob style he called a hostage drill, just after it started he told the shift commander that I was now taking over, I hadn’t even run a shift let alone a major drill and in those days drills were actually drills as close as It could get to Real. I made it through and little did I know that day he was preparing me for the next promotion, and the next promotion..... even in his retirement he still would be recommending and supporting me, challenging me and even scolding me on the very few times he thought I needed it...(lol)



He treated me like a father would a daughter,

And ouside of the razor wire and fences he was truly my friend.



I have missed him recently and hope that he is at peace. Thinking of his wonderful family-



Jenn-

Jennifer (Stoudt) Ward

Coworker