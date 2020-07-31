Bob Mellon (88), recently of Northern VA, and formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully at his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ron May's home in Mesa, AZ on July 21, 2020 after suffering a stroke in May. He left behind many loved ones, including his other five children, Susan, Cynthia, Karen, Jeffery, and Gregory; sisters, Carolyn, Molly, and Kathy; ex-wife, Janet; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaretta, and his brother Bill. Bob was a proud Korean War Marine Corp. veteran, and was an auto mechanic and business owner most of his life. As he has donated his body for medical research, a memorial service will be held in the future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store