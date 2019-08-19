|
Dr. Robert Joseph Coleman, age 94 of Yorkville, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Heritage Woods of Yorkville, IL. He was born on October 31, 1924 in Chicago, IL the son of Claire J. and Mildred J. (Glynch) Coleman.
Robert was united in marriage on August 24, 1947 in Unionville, MO to the former Miss Eda M. "Edie" Mathews and they spent the next 67 years happily together until her passing on May 22, 2015. Dr. Coleman was a Veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II stationed in Germany under the command of General George S. Patton. He was a longtime member of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ. Doc was the owner and operator, until his retirement, of Coleman Chiropractor Center in Yorkville, IL. He was a 50 year member of both the Yorkville American Legion Post #489 and the V.F.W. He was also an active member of the Yorkville Masonic Lodge, Shriners, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Yorkville Lions Club. For more than 40 years, he served as a Board Member and Chairman of the Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich, IL. Dr. Coleman was a former Mayor and Alderman of the City of Yorkville as well as a longtime member of its Planning Committee. He was also a long time member of the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association and the International Chiropractors Association and was named Chiropractor of the Year in 1978. He also participated in the Chicago Honor Flight on June 29, 2011. Doc was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends.
Dr. Coleman is survived by his children, Cindy Coleman of Sandwich, IL, Deborah (Cecil) Smith of Serena, IL and Dr. Bruce (Clara) Coleman of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Justin (Lisa) Smith of Edwardsville, IL, Tanna (Ryan) Horner of Sheridan, IL, Taryn Smith of Urbana, IL and Jennifer (Jean Paul) Simon of Burnsville, MN; his great-grandchildren, Morgan Mae Smith and Ellis Robert Horner; his sister-in-law, Mary Coleman of Sandwich, IL; also many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edie Coleman; his brothers, John G. (Rita) Coleman and Frank J. Coleman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Mark Gregory, officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
Memorials for Doc Coleman may be directed to Open Door Rehabilitation Center, 405 South Wells Street, Sandwich, IL 60548.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 19, 2019