Robert L. "Bob" Kirshtner, 81, of Aurora, IL passed away on December 21, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1938 in Aurora, IL the son of Ernest and Edith Kirshtner. Bob proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962. He was a lifelong and active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurora. It is there where he met the love of his life Diann, and the two of them would spend 15 wonderful years together before her passing in 2012. He had a beautiful voice that was accompanied by Diann's talents as an organist. They enjoyed singing and playing together in the choir. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his time spent at his cabin in Cable, Wisconsin. Through the years Bob was a machinist at various manufacturing companies in Aurora.
He is survived by his children; Eric (Michele) Prater, Joel (Denice) Prater, Amy (Sam) Schmidt and Keri (Mark) Moreland; grandchildren, Alison, Rachel, Kevin, Chris, Trey, and Tayla Prater, Madelyn and Ryan Schmidt, and Molly (Peter) Bosi, Nicole (Cory) Grodi and Joseph (Kalee) Dalton; 3 great-grandchildren and brothers Ernie and Wally Kirshtner. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Diann and brother, Richard Kirshtner.
Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 85 S. Constitution, Aurora, IL. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 24, 2019