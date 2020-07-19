Robert L. Lee, 96, of Batavia passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Grove of Fox Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born January 31, 1924 in Pontiac, IL the son of Orville and Caroline (nee Schauble) Lee. Robert was united in marriage to Alice (nee Hettinger) Lee. Robert is survived by his loving wife Alice; three children, Robert Lee, David (Patricia) Lee, and Kathryn Stanley; two brothers, Richard (Aleda) Lee, and John (Mary Ann) Lee, five stepchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth (nee Kessler) and two brothers Eldon (Martha) Lee and Carl (Barbara) Lee. Robert graduated from Pontiac High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945. He graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 1950. He worked in the radio telecommunications industry and was a real estate broker. He served on the Pontiac City Council from 1984 to 1990 and on the first board of P.R.O.U.D. which played an important part of the downtown revitalization program. He was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Pontiac Elks Club. Robert was a good father whose children were his pride and joy. A private interment will be held in Southside Cemetery in Pontiac, IL. Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, 630-879-7900, www.mossfuneral.com