Robert Lee Davis Sr. 82 of Aurora passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on September 22, 1938 in New Albany, Ms. to the late Mr. Robert Lee Sr. and Mother Icelena Davis. Robert was a successful business owner and entrepreneur. He leaves to cherish precious memories, Prophetess Shirley A. Davis, his son Pastor Dr. Robert L. Davis Jr. and daughter Tashia R. Davis, Michael Lee Davis of Aurora, IL and Lashayla Davis of Chicago, IL, his grandsons Chester M. Mckinney and Jordan M. Mckinney, Michael Lee Davis Jr. of Aurora, IL and Maiya Bernstein of Chicago, IL. His loving Sisters: Shirley Harris of Tupelo, MS, Ida Jean Gibson of Tampa, FL. And Christine (Joe) Peaches of Yorkville, IL. His Sister in laws Melvalene Davis of New Albany, MS and Ruth Brown Davis of Indianapolis, IN, a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Mr. Robert Lee Sr. and Mother Icelena Davis, his brothers Edward O'Neal Davis, Willie Davis, Hugh Davis Sr., his sisters Mother Ilene Foster, Mother Ruth Foster, Dorothy Helen Moore, Robin Davis and his daughter Evon Davis. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Christ Evangelistic Temple C.O.G.I.C. 531 E. Benton St. Aurora, IL. 60505. Visitation will be at 10:00a.m. Funeral service will be at 11:00a.m. Pastor Kenneth M. Foster will officiate. Pastor Dr. Robert L. Davis Jr. will give the Eulogy. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. 60538. Funeral Service entrusted to James Funeral Home of Aurora, IL. The Funeral Service will be streamed on Facebook Live.





