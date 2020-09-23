Robert (Bob) Roy Ries, 85, of Aurora passed away on September 22, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on October 10, 1934 in Aurora, IL the son of Nicholas and Lucille (Brummel). On May 23, 1962 he was united in marriage to Alice Clemens. Bob served in the Navy for 2 years. After college, he worked at Barber Greene in Aurora and Caterpillar in Dekalb for 38 years. Bob loved spending time outdoors golfing, fishing, hunting, or just sitting in the sunshine. He was a loyal Chicago Cub fan his whole life, and an avid racing pigeon competitor in his younger days. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and kids, and then his grandchildren as they played sports growing up. He had a clever sense of humor and hung on to it until the very end.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Ries, Cindy (Dan) Tilt, Gregory (Amy) Ries and Brenda (Robert Jr.) McCue, grandchildren Lauren and Emily Ries, Deven and Jordan Ries, and Ries and Riley McCue. He is also survived by one sibling James Ries. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice (Clemens) Ries, his parents (Nicholas and Lucille Ries), and his siblings (Nicholas Ries, Don Ries, Leona Rabel, Gloria Ries, Betty Miller, and Eugene Ries).
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions, please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Thank you in advance for your patience as a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time. A private graveside service will follow Friday, September 25th at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice
