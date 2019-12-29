|
Robert (aka Bob, Bunky, and K9EUI) Roehrig died peacefully on November 23, 2019 at Michealsen Health Center in Batavia, IL. He was born on June 15, 1940 to Albert and Adelia (Sierke) Roehrig in Aurora, IL. Bob grew up in Aurora, graduating from East Aurora High School in 1958 and Valparaiso Technical Institute in 1960, after which he began work in broadcasting. During this time he met the love of his life, Joy Knox, whom he married on September 15, 1962. After marrying Joy, Bob served in the army and was stationed at Loring AFB in Maine as part of the 61st Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He then worked at AT&T (at what was previously Western Electric) in Montgomery, testing modems and cellular and cordless phones. The final years of his career were spent at Aurora University in the IS department, maintaining their telephone systems. Bob was an active amateur radio operator from 1956 until his death and belonged to the Fox River Radio League, the oldest radio club in Illinois. He was the president of NIARC (the Northern Illinois Amateur Repeater Club) and ran the repeater for many years. He was also an avid collector of insulators and antique communications equipment and an audiophile who enjoyed designing speaker systems and listening to music, especially big band and Dixieland music. He is survived by his daughters Robin (Allen) Foster and Lucinda (Steven) Metzger; his grandchildren Melissa, Robert, Amanda, and Thomas; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife, Joy. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Avenue in Batavia, where a service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the at .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 29, 2019