Robert S. "Bob" DuCharme, age 90, U.S. Army veteran 1947-1949, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1992, formerly of Naperville and West Chicago, IL, passed away on October 22 2019. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Stevens Point, WI.
Bob was the founder of Designed Stairs in Sandwich, IL. He helped innovate engineering and manufacturing ideas and simplified stair building. What Bob started in the garage of his Naperville home, grew to the largest and most respected stair building company in northern Illinois. Designed Stairs has built stairs on five continents, and is celebrating its 50th year.
Bob was always an entrepreneur at heart and loved to the tell the story of how at the young age of eight, he worked shining shoes to help his mom pay the bills. Bob would hitchhike to neighboring towns and once a nice sheriff had to bring him back home. He was always very grateful to all the people who helped him throughout his life.
In 1953, while employed by Reynolds Metals Company, Chicago, Bob met and married his first wife, Irene Roche, with whom he had five daughters. Bob loved his five daughters very much. He instilled in them that they could achieved any goal they desired.
While working for Reynolds Metals, Bob needed a home for his growing family. In his fiercely independent and confident manner, he bought a book on house building and completed the first of four homes that he built for his family. After building his first home, Bob worked in the Naperville area for Wilfreds Construction as a superintendent.
Later in life, Bob met the second love of his life, Nancy Gingrich, while dancing at the Willowbrook Ballroom. It was love at first dance. For the next 27 years, Bob and Nancy danced together and traveled to events throughout the country. They became highly respected ballroom dancers among their peers.
Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Nancy DuCharme (nee Gingrich), and his five daughters, Patricia DuCharme, Kerry (Tim) Schroeder, Roberta (John) Ressler, Nancy DuCharme, and Michelle DuCharme (Tim) Sury; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Alice DuCharme (nee LaSalle), his first wife, Irene DuCharme (nee Roche), three sisters, Sister Andrée DuCharme, OSF (Lorraine DuCharme), Dorothy Lewis and Mary Christophersen.
Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Additional visitation Tuesday, October 29, 9:00-9:45 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 South Eola Rd., Aurora, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday, 10:00 AM in the church with Rev. Gerald Riva officiating.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday, October 30, 12:00 PM at Princeville Township Cemetery, Princeville, IL for graveside services.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Office of Development, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403, (815) 724-1140, https://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org/ways-to-give/ or The Salvation Army Aurora, 437 E. Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60505-3484, (630) 897-7265, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/aurorail
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2019