Robert S. Seeler, 84, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital. He was born June 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Ferd and Helen Seeler.
Robert is survived by his wife, Charmaine Seeler of Sugar Grove, his daughter, Kathy Banks; his grandchildren, Joe (Kate) Seeler, Mike (Melissa) Seeler, Rachel Seeler and Sarah Banks; his sister, Carole (Lance) Gauler; many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. Seeler; his brother, Joseph Seeler.
Visitation will be held Saturday 1-4 p.m. October 19, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment and Memorial Services will be held at a later date. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019