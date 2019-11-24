|
Robert S. Seeler, 84, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital. He was born June 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Ferd and Helen Seeler.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. November 26, 2019 at Holy Angels Church, (corner of Lancaster & Hardin) Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019