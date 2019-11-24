Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
corner of Lancaster & Hardin
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
corner of Lancaster & Hardin
Aurora, IL
More Obituaries for Robert Seeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Seeler

Robert S. Seeler Obituary
Robert S. Seeler, 84, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital. He was born June 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Ferd and Helen Seeler.

Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. November 26, 2019 at Holy Angels Church, (corner of Lancaster & Hardin) Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019
