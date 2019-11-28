|
Robert "Bob" Schlacks, 72, of Batavia passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora following a short battle with cancer. Bob was born September 22, 1947 in Downers Grove, IL the son of William and Margaret (Barath) Schlacks. Bob was united in marriage to Lois Jean Wolf July 16, 1988 in Naperville, IL. Bob had a great personality who was well liked by everyone. He had a meaningful and rewarding career at AT&T in Human Resources. Bob also had an entrepreneur side to him; using his love for crafts Bob and his wife Lois opened 14th Colony Crafters in Batavia and Aurora for many years. He later worked for Waubonsee Community College in admissions. Using Bob's great knowledge of human resources, he will be remembered for his workshops in resume writing and job interviewing at local libraries. He is survived by his loving wife Lois, a son Travis Schlacks; a brother Bill (Susan) Schlacks. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two sisters, Carol Prescott and Jane Strom. Visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. A time for sharing of memories and celebrating Bob's life will be held at 11:30 A.M. Bob will be buried with military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Lois would like to thank the many family and friends who have provided love, comfort and support to Bob over the past few weeks. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 28, 2019