Dr. Robert T. Helmen, 96 of Wheaton, formerly of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. He was born February 28, 1923 in South Bend, IN, the son of the late Dr. Harry William and Norma Bell (Traylor) Helmen.
After High School graduation, Robert attended Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Because of WWII Robert left the Institute to serve his country as a Lieutenant in the Field Artillery stationed in the Philippines. He returned to graduate from VMI and then entered into the University of Virginia School of Medline in Charlottesville, Va. While attending medical school he married Miriam Buckles of Newport News, Va., his faithful and loyal wife of 69 years. Robert continued his training as a surgical resident at Presbyterian St. Lukes Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was a surgeon in the Fox Valley Area for 35 years. For 12 years he served as Medical Director at Mooseheart Child City & School, Batvavia, IL. Robert served his community as an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, a member on the board of the Wayside Cross Rescue Mission, and a member on the board of the YWCA in Aurora. He enjoyed his membership at the Aurora Country Club. After retirement much of his time was spent in the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia on his farm. Saddleback in Monterey, VA.
Robert is survived by his wife, Miriam (Buckles) Helmen; his daughters, Mary (Daniel) Kinsey, Melinda (Kenneth) Schweer and Mollie (Keith) Salette; his nine grandchildren: Bryan Kinsey, David Kinsey, Jonathan Kinsey, Natalie Kinsey, Jennifer Schweer, Kenneth Schweer Jr., Keith Salette Jr.(Alyssa), Sarah (Chris) Mandell, Charles Salette, and two great grandchildren: Margaret Salette and David Salette.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry W. Helmen Jr., and his sister, Dr. Normabelle Conroy.
Memorial services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. November 2, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 North Edgelawn, Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will take place in Monterey, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Aurora, IL. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 20 to Nov. 1, 2019