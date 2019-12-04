|
|
Roberta Alta "Bertie" Sharp, age 79, of Newark, IL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on July 8, 1940 in Glezen (AKA Hosmer) in Pike County, IN the daughter of Cleneath (Song) and Gladys (Smith) Brock.
Bertie went to school in Glezen and Connersville, IN and graduated from Winslow High School in 1958. She was employed as a waitress until she married Mr. Kenneth Lee Sharp. They were united in marriage on October 11, 1958 and they spent the next 57 years happily together until his passing on August 24, 2016. Kenneth and Roberta first moved to Aurora in 1959 which is the year that Kenneth began working at the Caterpillar Tractor Company. Bertie was formerly employed at the Coffman Dress Factory, and then later at a factory which made shell casings for the U.S. Military. They moved to Plano in 1971 and Bertie turned her skills to different jobs along the way; Blackberry Farm Attendant, Antique Shop Clerk, Dispatcher at the Plano Police Department in Plano, IL and finally a Greeting Card Merchandiser until her retirement. Mrs. Sharp was a member of the D.A.R. Roberta also enjoyed genealogy, traveling, and visiting her family in Indiana. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and the many friends she made throughout her life.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Crystal) Sharp of Newark, IL and Diana (David) Stout of Plano, IL; her grandchildren, Mikel Stout of Plano, IL, Patrick Stout of Plano, IL, Johnathan (Stephanie) Stout of Sycamore, IL, and Timothy Stout of Plano, IL; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews and an extensive family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleneath in 1979 and Gladys Brock-Holt in 1970; her husband, Kenneth Sharp in 2016; her grandson, Nathaniel Brock Stout in 2001, and her sister, Shelby Jean Hartley in 2004.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Somerville Wesleyan Church, 101 Lincoln St., in Somerville, IN. Interment will follow in the Somerville Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Somerville Wesleyan Church.
A Memorial Visitation will be held 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Plano, 116 N Hale St, Plano, IL from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Plano, 116 N Hale St, Plano, IL, with Pastor Terry Jensen offering prayer and support.
Memorials may be made to the Plano Community Library District for Purchase of Library Materials.
Arrangements by the Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019