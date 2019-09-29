|
Roberta D. Quinlan, 77, of Aurora passed away surrounded by her family on September 25, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1942 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Michael and Katherine Buchner.
She was loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. She was an avid gardener and could always be found outside in her garden.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John "Jack" Quinlan, Jr.; children, Katherine (Gilbert) Bennett, Susan (Drew Morrissette) Forss, Robert (Debra) Forss, and James (Shawn) Forss; grandchildren, James Bennett, Mary (Jesse) Nordgren, Renee and Kyle Forss, Cheyenne Morrissette and Garrett and Jacob Forss; step-children, John Quinlan III, Linda Watson, Ken Quinlan, Tim (Kelly) Quinlan, Jeannie Bledsoe and their families. She is also survived by her siblings, John Buchner, Carl (Jacqueline) Buchner, Anne Marie Straits, Louise Dreyer, Irene (Martin) Frederick and Susan (Ken) Sharp, In-Laws, Joanne, Carol and Teddy Buchner and Joe (Lorette) Quinlan, Patrick (Linda) Quinlan and Noel (Karen) Quinlan as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Charlene Seib, Dorothy Straits, Frances Butler and Ralph, Glenn and Robert Buchner and in-laws Tom Quinlan and Sister Margaret Quinlan.
Family will be receiving guests on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 29, 2019