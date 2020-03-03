|
|
Roberta F. "Bobbie" Holley, age 77, a longtime resident of Naperville passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born September 20, 1942 in LaPorte, IN. Bobbie had a strong passion for people and knew no strangers, only friends. She delighted customers from her years at Ellman's Music Center (when it was located on Main St. back in the day), Clothes Clean Center on Chicago Avenue and Russell's Dry Cleaners at Jefferson and Main. She maintained her "small town" attitude despite the amount of growth Naperville has seen over the half century she made this her home. She never worried about herself always putting others needs ahead of her own. She will be missed, but not forgotten. Her children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Surviving are her children Brian, Scott (Sandy), Mark (Crissy) and Greg; grandchildren Jake, Krysten, Zak, Michael and David; siblings Jill (Larry) Boniface, Mike (Terri) Skaggs and Jacqueline Pettis; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruthelma Hooten, siblings Carol DiFiore, Penny Herzmann, Frederick Hubner, Patricia Workman and David Skaggs. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Naperville Cemetery. (630) 355 0264 or at www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2020