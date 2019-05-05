Home

Torman Funeral Home
Roberta K. "Cookie" Hollingswoth

Roberta K. "Cookie" Hollingswoth Obituary
Roberta K. "Cookie" Hollingsworth, 76, of Paw Paw, formerly of Aurora, passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Roberta was born November 17, 1942 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Robert and Roberta (Pierce) Fullwiler. She married Daniel Hollingsworth in February 1982. A funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Torman Funeral Home, 510 Flagg St. in Paw Paw with Pastor John Yoeckel officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Wyoming Township Cemetery in Paw Paw. Contributions in Roberta's memory may be directed to the or Vitas Hospice. Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019
