Roberta P. Parenty, 75 of Sugar Grove, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born April 10, 1944 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Skowbo.
Visitation will be held Sunday 1-6 p.m. March 1, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. March 2, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the . For further information please call (630) 466-1300 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2020