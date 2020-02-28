Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Healy Chapel
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Healy Chapel
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map

Roberta P. Parenty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta P. Parenty Obituary
Roberta P. Parenty, 75 of Sugar Grove, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born April 10, 1944 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Skowbo.

Visitation will be held Sunday 1-6 p.m. March 1, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. March 2, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the . For further information please call (630) 466-1300 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -