Roberto Salinas, 72 of Odessa, Texas passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. A visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. the same day at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland.
Roberto Salinas was born on January 9, 1948 in McAllen, Texas to Armando and Juana Salinas. Roberto was raised in McAllen, Texas and met his long time love, Minga, in high school. On May 3, 1967 they married and started their journey together as man and wife. In 1968 their first son was born and in March of 1974 Roberto enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Roberto was one of the leaders of his squad and was known by his Battalion as "Mr. Cool under pressure" and kept all the members under his command cool also. They were E Company First Battalion. Roberto graduated from Fort Polk on May 16, 1974. From there he went to Fort Gordon, GA for Military Police school and graduated on July 11, 1974 and went on to become and serve on the 411th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, serving the remainder of his service as a Military Policeman in Killeen, Texas and by that time his second son, Danny was born. Dad received a National Defense Service Medal and went on and worked as a radiator repairman for many years, first in California and then back in McAllen his home town where he had his 3rd (Jose) and his 4th son (Michael). In 1986 they moved to Aurora, Illinois where Roberto worked for the U.S. Postal service for over 20 years and retired in 2007. Roberto lost his loving wife in 2008 and for the past 12 years dad was able to "LIVE HIS DREAM" when he purchased a small ranch in Odessa, TX where he surrounded himself with his passion of horses, along with his son Danny, and grandson Bobby. He raised and raced quarter horses along with his high school buddy and that truly made Roberto a happy man!
Roberto is survived by his children, David Salinas and son-in-law Allyn Miller of Palm Springs, CA; Daniel Salinas of Odessa; Jose Salinas of Aurora, IL; and Michael Salinas and son-in-law John Salinas of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Roberto Ray, Jose Ruben, Jr., Elijah, Amaya and Sariah Salinas; his brothers Cuate, Arnoldo and Javier Salinas; and loving nieces and nephews that had a special place in Roberto's heart.
Roberto is preceded in death by his spouse Minga Salinas, his parents, his brother Alfredo Salinas and sister Cuata Garza.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Vitas hospice staff at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lone Star Ranch & Horse Rescue, In Memorial of Roberto Salinas, 7397 FM1377, Blue Ridge, Texas 75424, tel: 214.432.5454.
Pallbearers will be David Salinas, Daniel Salinas, Michael Salinas, Roberto Ray Salinas, Allyn Miller, and John Salinas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 2, 2020.