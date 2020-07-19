Robin Reynolds, 65, of Aurora, IL passed away on July 16, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Charles and Ruby (England) Lee. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Richard Reynolds; brother, Charles (Sarah) Lee; nephews, Ryan and Christopher Lee and sister-in-law Carla (Francisco) Salazar. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday; July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
