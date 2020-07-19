1/
Robin Reynolds
1954 - 2020
Robin Reynolds, 65, of Aurora, IL passed away on July 16, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Charles and Ruby (England) Lee. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Richard Reynolds; brother, Charles (Sarah) Lee; nephews, Ryan and Christopher Lee and sister-in-law Carla (Francisco) Salazar. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday; July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lincoln Memorial Park
