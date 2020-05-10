Rodney G. Capanash
1944 - 2020
Rodney G. Capanash, 75, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born November 5, 1944 in Aurora, son of the late Paul and Ruth Capanash.

He was a 1962 graduate of East Aurora High School and a 1968 graduate of Pittsburg State College in Pittsburg, Kansas. His career began with the City of Aurora as a manager of Phillips Park swimming pool continued to Waldo Jr. High Schools for 9 years as an Industrial Arts Teacher and eventually to Eby Brown Company as their Director for Human Resources for 31 years.

Rodney belong to numerous clubs such as American Contract Bridge League, Pi Kappa Alpha Alumni, Old Farts Luncheon Club and World Series Poker.

He is survived by his life partner of 36 years, LaVerne Bitts; "grandson", Gavin Bailey and his parents, Jewel and Ken; bridge partner for 49 years, Kathy (Frank) Kinney; cousin and breakfast buddies, Virginia (Louie) Hinds; luncheon pals, Wayne, Ron and Jim; Pike classmate, David Moore and the entire Hoerth family in Wisconsin

Along with his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his best friends, Steve "Chief" Wennmacher and Marvin Anderson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Presence Mercy Center for their care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to distribute to Rodney's various charities.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer when permitted.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.



Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Laverne, so sorry to hear of Rodney's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Jan Pittman (Jean Meyer's daughter)
Jan Pittman
Friend
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss.
Ben La Chance
Student
May 10, 2020
LaVerne, Jenny and I were so sorry to hear about Rodney. The four of us have some great memories, a little foggy, but great memories. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and family. You two were the perfect pair.
Pat and Jenny Berry
Friend
May 10, 2020
LaVerne, so sorry to hear this news. Rodney was a great person. We have so many memories, from the past, that Rodney was part of. May he rest in peace with all his friends. John and Andie Ideran
Andrea Ideran
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I had the privilege of having Mr. Capanash as a teacher at Waldo. Always loved his stories and sense of humor.
Daniel Tuymer
Student
May 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Rodney and his family, he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Sharon Follin
Friend
May 9, 2020
My condolences to Rodney's family and friends. He was a great friend and coworker. I was saddened to hear of his passing.
Arvid Meyer
Friend
May 9, 2020
Breakfast won't be the same without my witty cousin....Rodney. Miss ya' and Love you...Ginn and Louie
Ginn
May 9, 2020
Rod was a great guy....our sympathy to all who loved him
Greg Michels
Friend
May 9, 2020
I while it is sad to see him pass I know my old man had a nice drink waiting for him upstairs. The world lost a good one. The stories he and my dad could tell! They were quite the Dynamic Duo. They both will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to you Laverne.
Mike Wennmacher
Friend
May 8, 2020
Rodney was a very nice man who I met at the bridge table. I always looked forward to playing at his table. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Bruce Derylo
Acquaintance
