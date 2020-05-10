Rodney G. Capanash, 75, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born November 5, 1944 in Aurora, son of the late Paul and Ruth Capanash.
He was a 1962 graduate of East Aurora High School and a 1968 graduate of Pittsburg State College in Pittsburg, Kansas. His career began with the City of Aurora as a manager of Phillips Park swimming pool continued to Waldo Jr. High Schools for 9 years as an Industrial Arts Teacher and eventually to Eby Brown Company as their Director for Human Resources for 31 years.
Rodney belong to numerous clubs such as American Contract Bridge League, Pi Kappa Alpha Alumni, Old Farts Luncheon Club and World Series Poker.
He is survived by his life partner of 36 years, LaVerne Bitts; "grandson", Gavin Bailey and his parents, Jewel and Ken; bridge partner for 49 years, Kathy (Frank) Kinney; cousin and breakfast buddies, Virginia (Louie) Hinds; luncheon pals, Wayne, Ron and Jim; Pike classmate, David Moore and the entire Hoerth family in Wisconsin
Along with his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his best friends, Steve "Chief" Wennmacher and Marvin Anderson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Presence Mercy Center for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to distribute to Rodney's various charities.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer when permitted.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.
He was a 1962 graduate of East Aurora High School and a 1968 graduate of Pittsburg State College in Pittsburg, Kansas. His career began with the City of Aurora as a manager of Phillips Park swimming pool continued to Waldo Jr. High Schools for 9 years as an Industrial Arts Teacher and eventually to Eby Brown Company as their Director for Human Resources for 31 years.
Rodney belong to numerous clubs such as American Contract Bridge League, Pi Kappa Alpha Alumni, Old Farts Luncheon Club and World Series Poker.
He is survived by his life partner of 36 years, LaVerne Bitts; "grandson", Gavin Bailey and his parents, Jewel and Ken; bridge partner for 49 years, Kathy (Frank) Kinney; cousin and breakfast buddies, Virginia (Louie) Hinds; luncheon pals, Wayne, Ron and Jim; Pike classmate, David Moore and the entire Hoerth family in Wisconsin
Along with his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his best friends, Steve "Chief" Wennmacher and Marvin Anderson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Presence Mercy Center for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to distribute to Rodney's various charities.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer when permitted.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.