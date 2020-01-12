Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
View Map
Rodney Richardson Jr. Obituary
Rodney Richardson, Jr., 49, of Aurora, passed away in Lake Linden, Keweenaw County Michigan on January 5, 2020 following a tragic snowmobile accident. He was born on October 25, 1970 in Elgin, Illinois.

The family will receive friends on January 18, 2020 from 11:30 A.M. until a time of sharing at 1:30 P.M.at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020
