Rodney Richardson, Jr., 49, of Aurora, passed away in Lake Linden, Keweenaw County Michigan on January 5, 2020 following a tragic snowmobile accident. He was born on October 25, 1970 in Elgin, Illinois.
The family will receive friends on January 18, 2020 from 11:30 A.M. until a time of sharing at 1:30 P.M.at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020