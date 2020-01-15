|
|
Rogelio "Roy" Guerra Ortega, 89, of Montgomery, IL passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He now joins his beloved wife of 58 years, Maria Guadalupe.
Roy was born on December 13, 1930, the son of Candelario and Emilia Ortega. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from 1948-1952.
Roy retired from All-Steel Equipment Company, Eagle Food Centers, and he was well known in the community as a greeter for 19 years at Sam's Club. Roy was an usher at St. Anne's Catholic Church and a member of their senior group. Roy enjoyed spending time with family and especially loved playing Five Crowns and Loteria.
Roy was the father of Gloria (David) and Rogelio P. (George). A proud Papi to Cristina (Scott) and great-papi to eight. He leaves his spirit in memory with his surviving sisters, Minerva Dugger, Minda Burden and Maxine Reyna, and he was the beloved brother-in-law and Tio to many.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Alonso, Ruben, Martina, and Rudelio.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care provided by the numerous health care professionals at Rush Copley Medical Center, St. Patrick's Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation, DMJ Home Health Services and Seasons Hospice. We are extremely grateful for the great love and tender care provided by his caretaker Brandi Powers.
The family will be receiving guests on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) at www.raicestexas.org
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 15, 2020