Rogene H. Day, 89, of Aurora, passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born September 19, 1930 in Aurora, the daughter of the late Jack and Helen Schaak.
Rogene married Ralph R. Day on July 23, 1949. She was very active in the P.T.A where she served as president of McCleery, Smith and Jefferson Junior High schools. Rogene served as the chairwoman of the Illinois PTA State Scholarship Association. She was the also District 2 PTA director, including Kane and DeKalb counties. Rogene served as the chairwoman of the Illinois PTA Scholarship committee. She was president for three years of the Alpha Beta Phi Sorority. In addition, she served as a Girl Scout Troop 71 leader. Rogene owned Rogene's Indian Jewelry business for thirty years.
Rogene is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Larry) Ciesla; her son, Terry (Jan) Day as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rogene was preceded by her husband, Ralph R. Day; a daughter, Patti Day and a sister, Betty Rausch.
A visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of her funeral at 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.
