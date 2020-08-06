1/1
Rogene H. Day
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rogene H. Day, 89, of Aurora, passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born September 19, 1930 in Aurora, the daughter of the late Jack and Helen Schaak.

Rogene married Ralph R. Day on July 23, 1949. She was very active in the P.T.A where she served as president of McCleery, Smith and Jefferson Junior High schools. Rogene served as the chairwoman of the Illinois PTA State Scholarship Association. She was the also District 2 PTA director, including Kane and DeKalb counties. Rogene served as the chairwoman of the Illinois PTA Scholarship committee. She was president for three years of the Alpha Beta Phi Sorority. In addition, she served as a Girl Scout Troop 71 leader. Rogene owned Rogene's Indian Jewelry business for thirty years.

Rogene is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Larry) Ciesla; her son, Terry (Jan) Day as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rogene was preceded by her husband, Ralph R. Day; a daughter, Patti Day and a sister, Betty Rausch.

A visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of her funeral at 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.

For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Praying God's comfort and peace for Peggy and all of her family...May they all be together again in heaven. Rainy Abbott
Rainy Abbott
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved