Roger Bruce Jorstad, 92, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on February 11, 2020. Roger was born to Jesse Arthur Jorstad and Laura Josephine Fosse, on April 4, 1927, in his grandparents' (Knute and Annie Fosse) farm home in LaSalle County, IL. He was christened and confirmed in the Norwegian Lutheran Church in Newark, IL. He graduated from Newark Community High School, where he played for the basketball and softball teams, and sang in the school choir.
In May 1945, Roger enlisted in the US Navy at age 17, completed boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes, and was assigned to Camp Eliot, CA. Before he could see action, the War ended, and he was stationed in Yerba Buena Island in San Francisco processing Navy discharges until his own discharge in 1946.
He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Adeline Robinson, in 1950, in Sheridan, IL, and raised his family with love and devotion in Aurora and North Aurora, IL. Roger worked primarily for Oberweis Dairy of Aurora, delivering milk products door-to-door, and prior to that for Kroehler Furniture, and Western and Southern Life. He served on the North Aurora Village Board, was a member of the Lions Club, and was active along with his wife at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where they both sang in the choir. Roger and Diane retired to Mesa, AZ in 1993, where they continued their life-long love affair-with each other, and with the game of golf. They remained active in church work as Stephen's Ministers and loyal choir members for many years at Victory and Our Savior's Lutheran Churches. Roger was a loyal fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats Basketball team and enjoyed watching and following the team.
Survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Diane, he leaves as his legacy four children: Susan Jorstad McClaran (Mitchel McClaran) of Tucson, AZ; Jon Jorstad (Rhonda Schneider) of Bothell, WA; Richard Jorstad (Gaye) of Oswego, IL; and Laura Coakes (Randall Coakes) of Crawfordsville, IN. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His family will always remember Roger for his strong devotion to family, and loving and generous nature.
He was the last of five siblings to pass, being preceded in death by sisters Adeline Jorstad and Leora Jorstad McNary, and brothers Merle Jorstad and John Jorstad – all of whom had retired to the Naples and Clearwater areas of Florida.??A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, when we are free to gather. The service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 S Ellsworth Road, in Mesa. Pastor Tina Mills will officiate. A light lunch reception will follow at the church, and all friends and family are invited. The family requests any memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org
In May 1945, Roger enlisted in the US Navy at age 17, completed boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes, and was assigned to Camp Eliot, CA. Before he could see action, the War ended, and he was stationed in Yerba Buena Island in San Francisco processing Navy discharges until his own discharge in 1946.
He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Adeline Robinson, in 1950, in Sheridan, IL, and raised his family with love and devotion in Aurora and North Aurora, IL. Roger worked primarily for Oberweis Dairy of Aurora, delivering milk products door-to-door, and prior to that for Kroehler Furniture, and Western and Southern Life. He served on the North Aurora Village Board, was a member of the Lions Club, and was active along with his wife at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where they both sang in the choir. Roger and Diane retired to Mesa, AZ in 1993, where they continued their life-long love affair-with each other, and with the game of golf. They remained active in church work as Stephen's Ministers and loyal choir members for many years at Victory and Our Savior's Lutheran Churches. Roger was a loyal fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats Basketball team and enjoyed watching and following the team.
Survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Diane, he leaves as his legacy four children: Susan Jorstad McClaran (Mitchel McClaran) of Tucson, AZ; Jon Jorstad (Rhonda Schneider) of Bothell, WA; Richard Jorstad (Gaye) of Oswego, IL; and Laura Coakes (Randall Coakes) of Crawfordsville, IN. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His family will always remember Roger for his strong devotion to family, and loving and generous nature.
He was the last of five siblings to pass, being preceded in death by sisters Adeline Jorstad and Leora Jorstad McNary, and brothers Merle Jorstad and John Jorstad – all of whom had retired to the Naples and Clearwater areas of Florida.??A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, when we are free to gather. The service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 S Ellsworth Road, in Mesa. Pastor Tina Mills will officiate. A light lunch reception will follow at the church, and all friends and family are invited. The family requests any memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.