Roger C. Brach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Cisne Brach born in Harvey, IL on May 27, 1956. Roger was 63 years old, living in DeKalb, IL when he suddenly passed away. He was preceded by his mother, Elayne Burkhardt-Brach and sister, Caroline Brach-Gillespie. He is survived by the love of his life, Rendi Koehler; father, Roger Brach II; brothers, Kenny Brach and Craig Brach; daughters, Kristin (Steve) Balderas; Brittany (Anthony) Morelli and son, Roger (Melissa) Brach IV; step-sons, Ryan Metsch and Trevor Eode. Roger graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1974, and immediately enlisted in the US Navy. Roger's hobbies included gardening, handy man and love to take his chance on the Trifecta. He had such a heart for stray animals, he was known to bring them home and rescue them. He will forever be missed by his family and his dog, Sammy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Beautiful job Kristin. He was taken way to soon. I was lucky enough to have 20 years with the love of my life. He is the most loving, amazing, intelligent, man I have ever known. So blessed to have every day of my life looking into those big baby blues & his infectious smile. To be loved by him, he truly loved you or you knew it. Love you Baby, always & forever
rendi
Significant Other
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved