Roger Cisne Brach born in Harvey, IL on May 27, 1956. Roger was 63 years old, living in DeKalb, IL when he suddenly passed away. He was preceded by his mother, Elayne Burkhardt-Brach and sister, Caroline Brach-Gillespie. He is survived by the love of his life, Rendi Koehler; father, Roger Brach II; brothers, Kenny Brach and Craig Brach; daughters, Kristin (Steve) Balderas; Brittany (Anthony) Morelli and son, Roger (Melissa) Brach IV; step-sons, Ryan Metsch and Trevor Eode. Roger graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1974, and immediately enlisted in the US Navy. Roger's hobbies included gardening, handy man and love to take his chance on the Trifecta. He had such a heart for stray animals, he was known to bring them home and rescue them. He will forever be missed by his family and his dog, Sammy.





