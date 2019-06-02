Roger Jacobazzi, 76 years wise of Oswego, IL, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. Roger was well known as a standout on the gridiron and his on field intensity was put to use as a self-employed one man show in the construction business during his working years. He is survived by his wife and lifetime companion, Carol, his daughter, Lisa and her partner, Greg Adamec, and sons, Daniel and Patrick as well as his adored grandchildren: Lucas, Emma, Aiden, Jade, Lindi, Dain and Luca. His Celebration of Life will be held June 11 at Whitetail Ridge. Please email/RSVP to [email protected] for complete information. Anyone who spent time with him is welcomed to come and share stories of his life and times, of which there are many to be enjoyed and shared. He was a man of few words but always there to help when needed. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to www.roverrescue.org. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 2 to June 10, 2019