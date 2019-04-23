Ronald D. "Ron" Weller, 90, of Girard, passed away Saturday morning at Sunrise Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virden, Illinois. Ron was born April 15, 1929 in Girard, IL the son of Elery and Marie (Leach) Weller. Ron was a graduate of Girard High School with the class of 1947. He then attended the University of Illinois. He married the light of his life, Evelyn Juanita Ball on June 11,1950, and she survives. He worked his entire career in the agricultural industry, starting with Allied Mills. He took a position with Sunshine Stores, which later became Wayne Feed Supply in Springfield, Paris, and Taylorville. He then moved onto becoming the manager of A&O Grain Elevator in Argenta, IL and then took a move to Morris, IL to manage the Farmers Square Deal Elevator. He later moved to Elburn to manage the Elburn Co-op and finished the last 27 years of his career with Hughes Hybrids as the district sales manager. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Weller and Richard Weller, one sister, Eileen (Weller) Derringer, son Bruce Weller, and grandson Michael Weller. Ron is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn; 2 sons, Keith (Loanne) Weller of New Palestine, Indiana and Jerry (Donna) Weller of Wheaton, Illinois; 5 grandchildren, Dean (Jennie) Weller, Scott (Kristina) Weller, Elaine Weller, Mitchell (Lindsay Bell) Weller, and Paul (Jacquelyn) Weller; 5 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Maxson, Evan, Hannah, and Ella Weller;3 nieces and several cousins. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, polka dancing, woodworking, and finding new places to eat. He and Evelyn had spent the last 20 winters in Mesa, Arizona. He was a 60 year member of Lions Club International, and is a member of the Girard United Methodist Church.Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Revs. Mark Doane and Larry Mouser will officiate.Friends may call Wednesday morning, from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Girard Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Lions Club International, the Girard United Methodist Church, or to the . Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary