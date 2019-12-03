|
Ronald F. Schmars, 81, of Oswego, IL passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at Rush Copley. He was born October 10, 1938 in Aurora, IL, the son of John and Iva (Carlson) Schmars. Ron served in the United States Army. He was employed by Nicor for 40 years until his retirement. He had many hobbies including being a Ham Radio Operator. He is survived by his significant other, Marlene Johnson; his children, Debbie (Steve) Amella, Linda (Mike) Herman, and Bill (Debra) Schmars; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Ron is also survived by Marlene's children, Ron, David, Kim, Tommy and Tammy and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family will be receiving guests Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL For directions and guest book www.dieterlememorialhome.com Dieterle Memorial Home (630) 897-1196.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2019