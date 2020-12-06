I worked with Ron at both Caterpillar and Fermilab. While we were at Fermilab, Ron and I had to travel to Bethlehem PA to check up on a vendor who was doing some work for the Lab. While there, a snowstorm shut down much of the area including the company we were visiting. Ron and I dug our rental car out of the hotel parking lot - with no snow shovel! - and proceeded to drive to Philadelphia where we were able to visit the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. We also partook of some authentic Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches....made the best of an otherwise wasted day, and had a great time. May he rest in peace, and my condolences to Beth and the family.

Bill Pritchard

Coworker