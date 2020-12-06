1/1
Ronald G. Evans
1950 - 2020
Ronald G. Evans, 70, of Venice, FL, formerly from Sugar Grove, IL passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born October 4, 1950 in Aurora, IL the son of Robert and Alice Evans. Ron graduated from Marmion Military Academy 1968 and attended Waubonsee Community College. Ron worked at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and retired in 2016.

Ron loved being with friends and family whether it was playing golf, hunting in Iowa, traveling, or meeting for breakfast. Ron would welcome anyone into his home with a fresh batch of cookies and grill ready to cook. He enjoyed Chicago sports teams and joined in on many pools. He would often check in with friends and family and called it a "wellness check". He loved to joke and kid around and many were a recipient of a funny prank, especially at work.

He is survived by his significant other Beth Karau, his sons, John, Anthony, and Randy Evans, grandchildren, Lindsey, Bryan, Dylan, Destiny, and Rachel Evans, brother Jim (Susan) Evans, of Aurora and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and Karau Family. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Evans, brother Donald Evans, and grandson Justin Evans.

A Celebration of Life will occur once COVID restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to Bethesda, 600 Hoffmann Dr, Watertown, WI 53094-9989, BethesdaLC.org


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear about Ron’s passing. My deepest condolences to Ron’s family. I worked with Ron for a number of years at Fermilab. I always liked him and respected him. I didn’t know that he had moved to Venice. I live in North Fort Myers, only about an hour away. We might have had an opportunity to get together had I known
Art Paulsen
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I worked with Ron at both Caterpillar and Fermilab. While we were at Fermilab, Ron and I had to travel to Bethlehem PA to check up on a vendor who was doing some work for the Lab. While there, a snowstorm shut down much of the area including the company we were visiting. Ron and I dug our rental car out of the hotel parking lot - with no snow shovel! - and proceeded to drive to Philadelphia where we were able to visit the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. We also partook of some authentic Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches....made the best of an otherwise wasted day, and had a great time. May he rest in peace, and my condolences to Beth and the family.
Bill Pritchard
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Hello, I was in the golf league with Ron , I did not know him real well but I do know he was always nice to me. And he always was a happy guy. That being said I just wanted to tell the family how much he was liked by many.. so sorry for your loss.
December 3, 2020
Beth-My deepest condolences to you and Ron's family.
John Zweibohmer
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Beth - My thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Wish you had more time to enjoy the sunshine and relaxation of Florida together.
Julie Wiley
Coworker
