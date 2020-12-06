Ronald G. Evans, 70, of Venice, FL, formerly from Sugar Grove, IL passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born October 4, 1950 in Aurora, IL the son of Robert and Alice Evans. Ron graduated from Marmion Military Academy 1968 and attended Waubonsee Community College. Ron worked at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and retired in 2016.
Ron loved being with friends and family whether it was playing golf, hunting in Iowa, traveling, or meeting for breakfast. Ron would welcome anyone into his home with a fresh batch of cookies and grill ready to cook. He enjoyed Chicago sports teams and joined in on many pools. He would often check in with friends and family and called it a "wellness check". He loved to joke and kid around and many were a recipient of a funny prank, especially at work.
He is survived by his significant other Beth Karau, his sons, John, Anthony, and Randy Evans, grandchildren, Lindsey, Bryan, Dylan, Destiny, and Rachel Evans, brother Jim (Susan) Evans, of Aurora and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and Karau Family. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Evans, brother Donald Evans, and grandson Justin Evans.
A Celebration of Life will occur once COVID restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to Bethesda, 600 Hoffmann Dr, Watertown, WI 53094-9989, BethesdaLC.org