Ronald G. Hicks
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald G. Hicks, age 58, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1958, in Vicksburg, MS. Left to treasure his memories are his daughter, Tiffany Gardner, and son, Caleb Hicks; his mother, Dolores Hicks; four siblings, Matthew, Peggy, Alvin, and Darrick Hicks. The homegoing services will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at James Funeral Services, 240 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and a private funeral at 11:00 a.m. COVID procedures will be followed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved