Ronald G. Hicks, age 58, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1958, in Vicksburg, MS. Left to treasure his memories are his daughter, Tiffany Gardner, and son, Caleb Hicks; his mother, Dolores Hicks; four siblings, Matthew, Peggy, Alvin, and Darrick Hicks. The homegoing services will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at James Funeral Services, 240 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and a private funeral at 11:00 a.m. COVID procedures will be followed.





