Ronald J. Juneau
Ronald J. Juneau, 88, of Hopkinsville, KY formerly of Waterford, MS died at 12:42 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hearthstone Place in Elkton, KY.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Aurora, IL. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL. No visitation will be held.

A native of Aurora, IL he was born on February 8, 1932 the son of the late Charles Joseph Juneau and Anna Barbara Walush Juneau. He served his country by serving in the United States Army. Before retiring he worked many years doing metal finishing by electroplating.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his long time companion: Jodie Campbell; his daughter: Susan Alway; two of his brothers: James Juneau and Charles Juneau, and his sister: Joann Brown.

Survivors include his sons: John J. (Tricia) Juneau of Hopkinsville, KY and Daniel M. (Sheila) Juneau of Montgomery, IL; his daughter: Aimee Marie (Bob) Castner of Fripp Island, SC; his brother: Dean C. Juneau of AZ; his sister: Jeannine Bonifas of Aurora, IL; six grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.


Published in Beacon News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
