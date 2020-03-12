|
Ronald James Kuhn, age 72, of Oswego, IL passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Reserve of Oswego in Oswego, IL. He was born March 19, 1947 in Aurora, IL the son of John T. and Angeline (White) Kuhn.
Ron was united in marriage on October 19, 1974 to Margaret Joy Page, they spent the next 43 happy years together until her passing in 2017. He was formerly employed at Caterpillar Inc. in Aurora, IL. Ron was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He belonged to the American Legion in La Grange, IL, The Dominics Club along with the Knights of Columbus. Ron enjoyed farming, traveling, he had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for his joke telling. He loved spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Anastasia Hess of Dowagiac, MI; his son, Geoffrey (Mary) Kuhn of London, England; his grandchildren, Lukis and Lance Hess and Aiden, Wren, Rori Kuhn; his brothers, Richard (Sharon) Kuhn of Oswego, IL, Jack (Beverly) Kuhn of Claire, IL; his sister-in-law, Mary Kuhn of DeKalb, IL; his sisters, Marylin (David) Kloepher of Rockford, IL, Carol Wollenberg of Westminster, CO; his brother-in-law, Floyd (Sandy) Page of Dowagiac, MI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Kuhn; his parents, John and Angeline Kuhn; and his brother, Gary Kuhn.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the Blackberry Township Cemetery in Elburn, IL.
Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St. #3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
Arrangements made by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 12, 2020