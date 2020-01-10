Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Ronald Long


1943 - 2020
Ronald Long Obituary
Ronald Long, 76, of Aurora, passed away January 6, 2020 at Rush Copley Hospital. Born in Jackson, Tennessee on September 30, 1943, he was the son of William and Ola Mae (Jaymes) Long.

He enjoyed spending time playing cards and dice with his friends

He is survived by his son, Jason Long; brother, Terry Long; sister, Olivia Rios; nephew, Phillip (Carol) Rios, and grand-niece, Tiffany Rios.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William Long, Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Please visit Ronald's memorial webpage on our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to sign the guestbook or to leave condolences for his family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 10, 2020
