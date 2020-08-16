1/1
Ronald N. Stadtfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 2, 1936 - August 9, 2020. Ron was born in Regina Sasketchewan Canada where he had many jobs growing up, from delivering meat for the Butcher shop, stocking shelves at Loblaws grocery store to an apprenticeship at a gunsmiths shop. The family moved to the United States in 1953 to find better opportunities. Ron continued to find work, sometimes holding 3 jobs at one time. His early years laid the foundation for a life of hard work, honesty, and integrity. As a father he was a great example to all of us.

In 1964 he was hired on to the Aurora Illinois Police Dept. as a patrolman. He was promoted to Sergeant and spent 16 years on the force. Ron married Cheryl Sabo in 1971 and moved to Kalama Wash. in 1978 where, they along with family, owned the and operated the Columbia Inn motel for eight years.

Ron was a hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He loved to read and was always gathering knowledge. He was an avid bird watcher along with his wife Cheryl. They shared a great love story and never spent a day apart. He was an incredibly talented wood carver and craftsman and was a member of the Lower Columbia Wood Carvers Club. Every year Ron would carve a personalized Christmas figurine for each of his children and grandchildren, which we treasure.

Ron is survived by his three children: Mike (Cindy) Stadtfeld, Kathy (Tina) Stadtfeld, Stephen (Heidi, Krissy) Stadtfeld and four stepchildren: Brian (Julie) Sabo, Joe (Tammie) Sabo, Chris Sabo, and Marielle Sabo. Also a sister Dorthy Stadtfeld, a brother Richard Stadtfeld and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephew. Ron is preceded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl, his parents, a daughter; Susan Stadtfeld, great granddaughter Sydnee Nelman and recently his sister-in-law MaryLou Stadtfeld.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved