Ronald O. Ahlberg, 63, passed away on July 4, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1956 in Santa Monica, CA, the son of Phillip and Georgie (Owen) Ahlberg.



He was a Bears fan, loved the blues, and would climb any lighthouse or volcano in sight.



Ron is survived by his wife of 24 years, Donna (Farrell) Ahlberg; his daughters, Alexandra Ahlberg and Madison Ahlberg; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Deirdre (David) Michelich; a nephew, Ian (Kaitlin) Follansbee; and a niece, Abigail (Alex Offerman) Follansbee.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bonnie-Lee King; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Charlene Farrell; and a brother-in-law, Carey Farrell.



A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Community Christian Church, 129 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, IL 60560. A short remembrance ceremony will follow at 7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to NAMI National Alliance on Mental Health or to Community Christian Church



For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit HealyChapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019