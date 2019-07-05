Ronald P. Gramme, 80, of Aurora, passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 22, 1939. The son of Michael and Elizabeth (Buddy) Gramme. He was united in marriage to Judith A. Kyes on March 29, 1958. Ron attended St. Therese, Marmion Military Academy and IBC. Ron was employed by Caterpillar for 40 years until he retired in 2000 as a manufacturing engineering supervisor. Member of the Knights of Columbus #736. Served on the Aurora Central School Board for 15 years. Won many first place awards while showing his 1937 Original Chevy and their 1984 (Tomcat Colored) Chrysler Lebaron vehicles thru Aurora Auto Restore Club. Weekend retreats included Woodhaven Lakes, Cambridge, Wisc. and Lake Ashton Golf Club in Lake Wales, FL. Ron worked to create beautiful retreats wherever He and Judy were. He loved his garages as much as he loved his homes. He spent much of the time inventing things that helped simplify their daily life. Ron enjoyed his Florida home in the winter months, often taking Judy to Disney. He tried to ride his Harley as often as he could, usually on Saturday mornings with fellow riders. While in Florida, Ron enjoyed visits at Sam Medernach's Home with fellow graduates in Sebring. Mailman Greg would check-in on Ron daily which made his day. Ron's Florida neighbors Harry, Alex took great care of Ron and Judy.



Ron is survived by his loving wife Judy, of 61 years, His children and their families, Patti(Tom) Bonifas, Tommy, Chris (Lyndsie) Macie and Jacob, Jeff and Ava, Joe. Anne (Rich)Wolf, Tim(Shauna)Addison, Jace and Reagan, Karin(Randy)Somersett, Deanna, Carlee and Lanie, Todd(Carlee) Mollie and Owenn. Scott (Abbie)Gramme, Zac, Melanie and Lorelai, John(Kerry) Gramme, Hudson, Jonathan and Victoria. Sister: Marjorie Leonhard, Brothers: Bob (Pat) Gramme, Ed (Ellen) Gramme, sisters-in-law; Gloria Gramme, Lucy, Mary Kyes, Anna (Bob) McMahon and family. Many nieces and nephews; especially Katie (Jim) Kummer and family, Sue (Bill) Staley and Sean. He loved the grandkids and then the special blessings came with 12 great-grandkids



He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Elizabeth (Buddy) Gramme, Maxine Bieri, Ray (Dora) Kyes, Mike Gramme and Bernie (Butch) Gramme, Marlene (Kramer) Gramme, Bud Leonhard, Grandson in infancy, Thomas Ronald Gramme.



Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak St., North Aurora, IL 60542. Ron will lie in state Monday morning at Blessed Sacrament from 9:00am until the funeral hour at 10:00am. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will follow in Marywood Cemetery, Aurora. The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation for the loving care provided to Ron by Compassionate Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers; Marmion Military Academy (Class of 1956), Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hope D. Wall, Association for Individual Development, Compassionate Care Hospice.



