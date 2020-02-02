|
Ronald Ries, 71, of Batavia passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born March 19, 1948 in Aurora the son of Herman and Gerturde (Scorby) Ries. He is survived by his sister Louanne (Bob) Buckley of Aurora, and a nephew Rob (Melissa) Buckley. Visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. February 6, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 2, 2020