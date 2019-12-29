Home

Ronald Wayne Kendrick


1937 - 2019
Ronald Wayne Kendrick Obituary
Ronald Wayne Kendrick of Redlands, CA passed peacefully in Las Vegas, NV. November 1, 2019

The son of Dr. Ralph W and Loretta Fosnot Kendrick he was born in Alton, Illinois August 24, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ralph Douglas Kendrick.

He is survived by his children Laurie Kendrick Carroll (Stanley) Las Vegas,NV, Jill Anderson (Mark) Bismark, ND, and Ronald Wesley Kendrick (Patricia) Las Vegas, NV. Four grandchildren Haley Carroll, Ryan Anderson, and Raleigh and Ferin Kendrick.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Aurora at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
