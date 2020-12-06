1/2
Ronald Woodward
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Weasel" Woodward, 93, of Aurora passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1927 in Aurora, IL.

Ronald served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the VFW Post 1179 in Batavia, IL. He was a fireman on the Aurora Fire Department for 30 years. Ronald was a lifetime member of the Phoenix Club, Tiger Club, Turner's Club and St. George Club. He was also a huge lifetime Indy 500 fan.

He is survived by three children Catherine (Bob) Roth, Debra Woodward, and Scott Woodward; four grandchildren Shelly Assell, Kurt Woodward, Melisa Woodward, and Michele Woodward; seven great grandchildren Aydan Assell, Zoe Niewohner, Tyler Woodward, Madi Woodward, Elijah Woodward, Eliana Delgado, and Elikai Delgado; his daughter-in-law Carolyn Woodward; two brothers Jerry (Alyce) Nelson and Allen Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine "Katie" Woodward; his parents Helen (Stoffel) and Edward Woodward; his son Ronald Woodward; two granddaughters Kelly Ann Assell and Rebecca Niewohner; a great grandson Justin Woodward and a great grandson in infancy.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Ronald's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Cathy & Family, My very deepest sympathy & condolences to you & your family. He will always be watching you from above. May he now rest in peace.
Carol (Rukas) Doemland
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved