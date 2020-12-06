Ronald "Weasel" Woodward, 93, of Aurora passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1927 in Aurora, IL.
Ronald served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the VFW Post 1179 in Batavia, IL. He was a fireman on the Aurora Fire Department for 30 years. Ronald was a lifetime member of the Phoenix Club, Tiger Club, Turner's Club and St. George Club. He was also a huge lifetime Indy 500 fan.
He is survived by three children Catherine (Bob) Roth, Debra Woodward, and Scott Woodward; four grandchildren Shelly Assell, Kurt Woodward, Melisa Woodward, and Michele Woodward; seven great grandchildren Aydan Assell, Zoe Niewohner, Tyler Woodward, Madi Woodward, Elijah Woodward, Eliana Delgado, and Elikai Delgado; his daughter-in-law Carolyn Woodward; two brothers Jerry (Alyce) Nelson and Allen Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine "Katie" Woodward; his parents Helen (Stoffel) and Edward Woodward; his son Ronald Woodward; two granddaughters Kelly Ann Assell and Rebecca Niewohner; a great grandson Justin Woodward and a great grandson in infancy.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Ronald's family.