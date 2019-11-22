|
Ronda Ann Sherman Gudmunson, age 47, of Plano, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Valley West Community Hospital. She was born on October 24, 1972 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of Michael and Doris (Wilson) Sherman.
She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Ronda is survived by her long time boyfriend, Josh Gardner; Children, Melanie Clark of Houston, TX, Jacob (Bailey) Clark of Alvin, TX, Camron Clark of Tallahassee, FL and Caden Gudmunson of Sandwich, IL; Grandchildren, Jasiah and Aavinah Clark of Houston, TX; Mother, Doris (Gary) Robinson of Plano, IL; Sister Brandilene (Jesse) Cochran of Sandwich, IL; Grandmother Gracelene Dorsett of Jonesboro, AR; Nephews Michael and Christopher Cochran; as well as her Aunts, Diana Johnson of Ottawa, IL and Carrie(Jeff) Smith of Sheridan, IL; and her best friend and cousin, Autumn (Kevin) Martin of Jonesboro, AR; As well as many cousins and friends.
Ronda was proceeded in death by her father, Michael Sherman; Grandfather, Albert Dorsett; Uncle, Danny Wilson; and Aunt, Barbara Scull.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Kaul officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019