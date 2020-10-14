Ronita Jean Genslinger, (66), of Aurora, IL passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. She was born August 22, 1954 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Ronald and Shirley (Anderson) Johnson. Ronita was a fun and loving person, who would do anything for anyone and was loved by many. She was a bowler for many years. She is survived by her 3 children, Phillip Genslinger, Jr., Michael (Alison) Genslinger and Nichole (Eric) Ready; 2 sisters, Linda Gladd and Tracy Presbrey; 8 grandchildren, Madison, Sam, Jon, Kaitlyn, Kelly, Kamryn, Chloe and Jaxson; 3 nephews, Cody, Tyler and Tim; 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Brandon Jo. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Montgomery, IL. Memorial Service will be private. For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com
. Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196