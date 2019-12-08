|
Ronnie Leroy Mulvaney, 77, of Sandwich passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. He was born August 8, 1942 in Salem, IL, the son of Lester and Nellie Marie (Branson) Mulvaney. He married Michele R. Mosher on October 3, 1981 in Yorkville, IL. Ronnie worked at Caterpillar for 35 years until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle, tinkering in the garage, and golfing. Ronnie loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Michele of Sandwich, IL; four children, Terry Mulvaney of LaSalle, IL, Michael (Shannon) Mulvaney of Aurora, IL, Lynn Mulvaney of Sandwich, IL, and William Mulvaney of Sandwich, IL; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Dohmen of NE and Judy Beard of Salem, IL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Larry Mulvaney, his siblings, Jack, John, Jeff, and Paula Joyce Mulvaney, two brothers-in-law, Fred Dohmen and Frank Beard.
In accordance with Ronnie's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation Rites were accorded to Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Western Cancer Center in Sycamore, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
