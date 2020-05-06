Rose Marie Barker
Rose Marie Barker, age 65 died on April 22, 2020. She was a life long resident of Aurora, IL. She is survived by her daughters, Tonya, October, Kimberly, Ariyanna and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her sister's May and Ebone and brother Ray. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews,cousins,and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Smith Barker and Mattie Lou Buckner and brothers Nathaniel and Lee and a sister Ernestine.


Published in Beacon News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
